FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By KeyCorp

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.52.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $181.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.