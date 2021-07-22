FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Issued By Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,133. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.