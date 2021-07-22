FY2021 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Lowered by Analyst

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Avangrid in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.44.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

AGR stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.65.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

