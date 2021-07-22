FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.41.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

NYSE:WAL opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

