FY2022 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.12 and a beta of 1.05.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 807.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 30.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

