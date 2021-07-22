FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Issued By Cormark

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TSE:NSR opened at C$8.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.04. The firm has a market cap of C$490.56 million and a P/E ratio of 21.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$8.60 and a one year high of C$18.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.34%.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

