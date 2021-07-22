FY2022 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the medical technology company will earn $14.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.34. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TFX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.50.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $390.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.70. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 3,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teleflex by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,537 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

