FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) Increased by B. Riley

Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Nephros in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million.

NEPH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NEPH stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.36. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros in the first quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

