Galiano Gold (GAU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

7/19/2021 – Galiano Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

7/16/2021 – Galiano Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $2.80 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Galiano Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

7/8/2021 – Galiano Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAU opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $222.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at about $11,137,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

