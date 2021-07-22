GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.GATX also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 7.71. GATX has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.14.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.