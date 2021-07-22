Generation Investment Management LLP Has $427.51 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 27.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 874,296 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $427,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,774,000 after buying an additional 834,847 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.45.

TXN stock traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.85. 427,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market cap of $170.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.