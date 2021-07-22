Generation Investment Management LLP Has $679.63 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.8% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of Alibaba Group worth $679,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.90.

BABA stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.07. 434,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,326,872. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $579.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

