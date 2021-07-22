Generation Investment Management LLP Has $932.65 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Generation Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 3.9% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $932,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.86. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

