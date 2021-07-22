Generation Investment Management LLP Purchases 16,941 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 0.21% of Huazhu Group worth $36,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,276,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,275,000 after purchasing an additional 452,384 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. 16,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.57 and a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.41.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.