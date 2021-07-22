Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report sales of $268.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.87 million to $294.04 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $804.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $44.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.5% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 349,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.