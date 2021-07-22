Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 685,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

GNPX stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46. Genprex has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of -0.70.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Genprex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genprex during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genprex by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 58,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Genprex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for patient populations with cancer and diabetes who currently have limited treatment options.

