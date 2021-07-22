Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-11% to $18.2-18.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.67 billion.

Shares of GPC opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $87.04 and a one year high of $135.93.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Argus lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.