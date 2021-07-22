Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 28,885 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,885 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Luxfer worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Luxfer alerts:

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $139,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LXFR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

LXFR opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.07. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.