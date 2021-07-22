Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,839 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,488 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Invacare worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invacare by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Invacare by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05. Invacare Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IVC shares. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

