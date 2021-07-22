Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,203 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

RRBI stock opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.47. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07. The company has a market cap of $380.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RRBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

