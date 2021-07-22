Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 458,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cadiz by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cadiz by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CDZI opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.34 million, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of -0.13. Cadiz Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.63.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadiz Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.