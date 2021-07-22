Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.53. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.52, with a volume of 24,260 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$113.52 million and a P/E ratio of 6.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. Analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total value of C$50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,920.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

