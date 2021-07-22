Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.02.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $97.34 on Wednesday. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $97.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.22.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

