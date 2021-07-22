Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GKOS. William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Glaukos stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.58.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

