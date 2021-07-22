GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,300 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. Libertas Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,557.47 ($20.35).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,413.80 ($18.47) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,631.60 ($21.32). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,395.49. The company has a market cap of £71.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock worth $869,140.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

