Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,490 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,291,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $203.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.14 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.47.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.