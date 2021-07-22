Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 29,814 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after purchasing an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after purchasing an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

ZION stock opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.68.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $199,469.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,133. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

