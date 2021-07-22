Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $10.03 Million Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,025,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,897,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after purchasing an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

