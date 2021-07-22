Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 2,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $70,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $626,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $732,200.00.

EXPI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.23. The company had a trading volume of 604,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.43 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.87. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. eXp World has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.