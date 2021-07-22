Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.91. 615,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,294. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $75.39 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,810,779.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

