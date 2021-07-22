Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,741 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $12,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE IGT opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

