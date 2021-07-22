Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 217.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,322 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $13,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,068,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,833 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after acquiring an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 264,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SANM opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

