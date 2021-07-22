Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.73 Million Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,364 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Cabot worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.