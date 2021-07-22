Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.93 Million Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $12,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,213.4% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 40,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 570.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

