Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155,154 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Fluor worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 859,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Fluor by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

