good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Up 7.8%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 227,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,096,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$228.65 million and a PE ratio of -18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.09.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

