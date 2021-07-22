Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 79.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,878 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,224,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,063,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,537,154.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

DRI opened at $145.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.94. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.