Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 58.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 571.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.52.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock worth $28,410,069 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $341.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $334.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.18 and a 12-month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

