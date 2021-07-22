Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,261 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $4,340,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Shares of PII opened at $135.25 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.44.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

