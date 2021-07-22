Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,388,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

