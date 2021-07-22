Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 4,279 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.

GTLS opened at $157.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.44. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $167.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

