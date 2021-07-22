Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

GGG traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,551. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $79.37.

Get Graco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.