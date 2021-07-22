Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 1,500

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grafton Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,155.63 ($15.10).

Grafton Group stock traded up GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,214 ($15.86). The stock had a trading volume of 416,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,967. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,317 ($17.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,184.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92.

In other news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total value of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total transaction of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Insiders have sold a total of 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188 in the last quarter.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

