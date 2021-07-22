Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Acquires 3,150 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 42.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 732,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,869,000 after acquiring an additional 109,583 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.46. 114,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.64 and a 1-year high of $97.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.55. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLNE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

