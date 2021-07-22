Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GRPH. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GRPH opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Graphite Bio has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

