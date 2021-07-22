Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,915. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.69. The firm has a market cap of $691.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.32 and a twelve month high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

