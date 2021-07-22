Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $412,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,544,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,484,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.