Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 193,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000,000 after buying an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,007,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $41.51 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $42.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

