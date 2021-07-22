Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.80 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 86,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $442.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $298.78 and a 1-year high of $457.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.33.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

