Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,285 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,348,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,142,000 after buying an additional 232,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 53,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after purchasing an additional 140,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after purchasing an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

NBIX stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

